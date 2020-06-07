Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Trading Up 5%

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares were up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $60.78, approximately 4,728,691 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,644,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

