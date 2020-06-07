Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $14.05

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $14.05. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 1,408,900 shares.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $242.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

