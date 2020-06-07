Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading Down 5.3%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.79, approximately 1,294,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 707,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OBSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obseva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva SA will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Obseva by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 610,520 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Obseva by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Obseva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Obseva by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Obseva by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

