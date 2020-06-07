Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.10, approximately 4,348,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,462,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

