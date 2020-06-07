Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.10, approximately 4,348,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,462,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.