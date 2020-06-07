$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $629.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $33.24 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 386.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.