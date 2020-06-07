$323.48 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post $323.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.70 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $687.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $832.42 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

