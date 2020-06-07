Zacks: Analysts Expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Hershey reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.08. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

