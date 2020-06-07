H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts expect that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. H & R Block posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HRB stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. H & R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth $9,367,110,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 566.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13,221.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,689,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,231 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

