Brokerages Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.30 Million

Analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to report $68.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.40 million. Sailpoint Technologies reported sales of $63.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $316.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $324.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $356.48 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $27.05.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 154.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92,465 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 102.8% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,963 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

