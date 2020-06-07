Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $391.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.20 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $408.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and sold 315,890 shares worth $6,938,605. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

