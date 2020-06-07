Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will announce sales of $69.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.12 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $69.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $281.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.11 million to $288.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.21 million, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $302.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 121,591.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

