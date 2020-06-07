Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $21.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

NYSE:IP opened at $39.03 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

