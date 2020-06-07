Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.39.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,019,579 shares of company stock worth $107,703,868. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.