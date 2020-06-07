Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,730 ($22.76). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,696.44 ($22.32).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,721 ($22.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,762.60.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

