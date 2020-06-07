Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

CTLT stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.65. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $44,158,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Catalent by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Catalent by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 571,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 544,186 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.