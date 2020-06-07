ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ICICI Bank on the NYSE have underperformed the industry so far this year. The bank's fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 31) results were driven by a rise in revenues, partly offset by significantly higher provisions along with mounting costs. The company's increased dependence on domestic loans, growth in demand for retail loans and efforts to digitize operations are expected to continue supporting profitability in the long run. Its efforts to improve fee income growth will likely support the top line. However, deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern for the company as it might hamper financials in the near term. Slowdown in domestic economy is expected to hurt revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Further, elevated expenses, owing to technology investments, are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBN. ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,040,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,339,000 after buying an additional 6,705,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,839,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,137,000 after buying an additional 13,271,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,512,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,855,000 after buying an additional 2,787,939 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 11,359,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,421,000 after buying an additional 505,122 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 10,440,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,737,000 after buying an additional 3,744,200 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

