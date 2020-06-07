Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,546 ($20.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,031 ($13.56) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,421.36 ($18.70).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,274.50 ($16.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,069.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total transaction of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51 shares of company stock valued at $55,728.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

