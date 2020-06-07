Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Hold

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CBIO stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.39. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $56,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.