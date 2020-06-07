Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSOD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

CSOD stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -173.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

