Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Calyxt stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the first quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.