Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Premier Oil (LON:PMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the oil producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PMO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Premier Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday. Investec downgraded Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.57 ($1.03).

LON PMO opened at GBX 39.82 ($0.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.19. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,683.24). In the last three months, insiders bought 20,487 shares of company stock worth $575,097.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

