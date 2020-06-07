Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to “Hold”

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $407.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.36.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

