Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. Notably, the metrics declined year over year owing to the coronavirus crisis. COVID-19 along with related travel restrictions and other containment efforts have had adversely impacted the company in the first quarter. Due to this, the company suspended operations in 35% of its hotels globally. Of late, estimates for 2020 have also declined sharply. However, the company’s differentiated brand portfolio and strong expansion plans bode well. Also, its increased focus to strengthen financial flexibility and core operation is noteworthy. The company also has very strong liquidity, which will help it tide over the pandemic.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $63.49 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,121,000 after buying an additional 557,229 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,525,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

