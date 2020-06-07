Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLYS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.40 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

