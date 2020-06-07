JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JDDSF stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.