Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $63.00 at Nomura

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Nomura from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 324,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ciena by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.