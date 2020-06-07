Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,275 ($56.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,720 ($48.93) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,624.33 ($47.68).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,280 ($43.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,997.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,600.46.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, with a total value of £102,620 ($134,990.79). Also, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total transaction of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

