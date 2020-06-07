Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of RIO opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

