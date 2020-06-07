CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

