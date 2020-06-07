Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 1.17. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $50,436.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,081.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,656 shares of company stock valued at $509,906. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

