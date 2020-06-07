Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAB. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 549 ($7.22) to GBX 533 ($7.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 419 ($5.51) in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 604.13 ($7.95).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 434.90 ($5.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

