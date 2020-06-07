Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNN. ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $44.24 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

