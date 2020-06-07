Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

CTT stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $428.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 303,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.