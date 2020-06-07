Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to “Hold”

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%, while sales beat the same by 0.5%. Also, the company’s shares have declined narrower than the industry over the past six months. It expects its top-line performance to be hurt by end-market challenges in the first half of fiscal 2021, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. In the wake of the pandemic, the company has not provided any guidance for fiscal 2021. Moreover, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Notably, EnerSys seems to be more leveraged than the industry. In addition, given its extensive geographic presence, its business is exposed to geopolitical risks and headwinds arising from unfavorable foreign-exchange movements. However, we believe that a solid product portfolio and any new offering might aid the company.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENS. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE ENS opened at $72.98 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

