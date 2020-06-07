REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REMYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.10.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

