Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

CD Projekt stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.