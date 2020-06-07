Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 319,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 345,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 208,240 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 842,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 58,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.