IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 805.33 ($10.59).

Get IG Group alerts:

IGG stock opened at GBX 775 ($10.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 526.20 ($6.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 834.07 ($10.97). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 764.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 699.42.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.