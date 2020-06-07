ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB opened at $21.62 on Friday. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABB by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,271,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 259,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 215.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.