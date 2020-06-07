Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £115 by Goldman Sachs Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £115 ($151.28) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.56) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($126.28) price target (up from GBX 8,800 ($115.76)) on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($116.02) to £101 ($132.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,133 ($120.14).

LON JET opened at GBX 8,794 ($115.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,365.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

