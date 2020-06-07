Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Community Financial Cor has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.