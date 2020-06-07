Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amid COVID-19 induced challenges, Altra Industrial is poised to benefit from a robust liquidity position and optimized supply chain with improved customer experience. Going forward, it might benefit from the pandemic-induced demand for some products, diversified businesses, and solid product portfolio. In the past year, the company’s shares declined, the fall being narrower than the industry. Acquisitions are believed to be the preferred mode for enhancing profitability. Deleveraging actions and cost-reduction efforts might aid. However, the company lowered its 2020 projections due to pandemic-related headwinds. Its earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past 30 days. A sequential decline is expected in the second quarter. It is exposed to the adverse impacts of macroeconomic cycles in the international markets.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

AIMC stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 623,736 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 994,749 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 189,305 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

