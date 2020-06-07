Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is expected to benefit from robust demand for 16-terabyte products, as production to higher volumes improves. Increasing traction for mass storage solutions across edge and enterprise markets is a tailwind. Moreover, rapid adoption of nearline solutions is likely to boost the top line. Higher HDD demand of mass capacity storage products from hyperscalers, driven by data growth at the edge and in the cloud, is a positive. Further, the company provided encouraging guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from its peers in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion in the near term. Further, the coronavirus outbreak is exerting pressure on Legacy market revenues.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

STX stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $178,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

