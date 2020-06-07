Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) were up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.10, approximately 117,175 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 45,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew Kaness purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,361.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $90,022.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $196,658 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

