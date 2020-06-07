British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

BTI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after buying an additional 610,881 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 18.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 33.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

