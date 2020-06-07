Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading 5.5% Higher

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.05, 1,384,297 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 949,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

The company has a market cap of $252.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.91 million. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at $277,841.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,763,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 136,881 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,831 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

