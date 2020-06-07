Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.88 and last traded at $136.16, approximately 3,553,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,589,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.67.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

