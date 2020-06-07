Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 190 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.88 ($2.31).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at GBX 138.96 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.48. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.