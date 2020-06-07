Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 190 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.88 ($2.31).

VOD opened at GBX 138.96 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.48. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

