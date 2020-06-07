Head-To-Head Analysis: Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) vs. ATA (OTCMKTS:ATAI)

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and ATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning 41.09% -71.21% 68.11% ATA 22,426.20% -19.31% -15.59%

Creative Learning has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of ATA shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Learning and ATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $4.52 million 0.47 $2.02 million N/A N/A ATA $190,000.00 0.00 $124.34 million N/A N/A

ATA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creative Learning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Creative Learning and ATA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ATA beats Creative Learning on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

About ATA

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

