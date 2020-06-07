Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Trading Up 6%

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) was up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $18.75, approximately 284,547 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 100,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Freedom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

